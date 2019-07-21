Church volunteers work on home damaged by flood

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to chip in to help clean up after flash flooding that swamped Douglass Township, Berks County.

About 20 members of the New Hanover United Methodist Church Response Crew showed up to help homeowners in need with repairs.

In the sweltering heat, they worked on a home on Pine Forge Road.

"We're rebuilding the driveway and removing mud from wherever we can. There's a tremendous amount of wash from the trestle and that's being picked up and removed as best we can," said Jay Kratz, New Hanover United Methodist Church Response Crew.

The crew says they were blessed to be able to help their neighbors.

The flash flooding on July 11 claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her son.