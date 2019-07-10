Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78
WINDSOR TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man commended Pennsylvania State Police for their response to Monday's fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78.
Dennis Miller, a Greenwich Township resident, praised the troopers during Tuesday night's meeting of the I-78 Crash Response Task Force.
Miller, who lives at the top of a hill that overlooks the stretch of I-78 where the crash happened, commended state police Sgt. Tracy Flynn for the outstanding response of Flynn and all the first responders in clearing the accident and restoring traffic flow in less than three hours.
Eastbound traffic was kept moving in one lane. Westbound traffic was detoured, and Miller commented that the detour traffic was especially well-handled.
Flynn thanked Miller for the kudos.
"It was a team effort that demonstrated how the I-78 crash response team is working better together," Flynn said.
Flynn said one of the biggest problems police and others face when a road must be closed is keeping drivers on the proper detour route. Many commercial vehicles use their GPS system to find shortcuts and end up wreaking havoc on the narrow roads and tight intersections in northern Berks and western Lehigh counties.
Miller agreed and said he has had to install concrete pylons to keep vehicles from driving across his property.
The task force was formed to address and mitigate traffic issues caused by crashes along I-78, as well as on Route 61.
Representatives from various municipalities and departments, including Hamburg, Kutztown, Strausstown and Virginville in Berks County; Weisenberg Township in Lehigh County; police departments; fire companies and fire police; Pennsylvania State Police; PennDOT; and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) form the core of the group.
Earlier meetings resulted in the creation of an incident command structure, with the command post to be set up at the PEMA office in Windsor Township during major incidents. To date, activation of the command post has not been necessary.
Dwayne DeLong of the Virginville Fire Company asked Flynn how much time should go by after a crash before the command post is activated.
"That's a play-it-by-ear judgment," Flynn said. "If it looks like it may be six hours or more to clear the road, it's time to go to the command post."
PennDOT representative Rick Stone reported that construction work on I-78 was "going well." Eastbound lanes are being widened while westbound lanes are being repaved.
The next quarterly meeting of the task force will be held October 1. During the crash-heavy winter months, Flynn anticipates holding monthly meetings.
