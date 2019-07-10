Berks

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 09:53 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78

WINDSOR TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man commended Pennsylvania State Police for their response to Monday's fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78.

Dennis Miller, a Greenwich Township resident, praised the troopers during Tuesday night's meeting of the I-78 Crash Response Task Force.

Miller, who lives at the top of a hill that overlooks the stretch of I-78 where the crash happened, commended state police Sgt. Tracy Flynn for the outstanding response of Flynn and all the first responders in clearing the accident and restoring traffic flow in less than three hours.

Eastbound traffic was kept moving in one lane. Westbound traffic was detoured, and Miller commented that the detour traffic was especially well-handled.

Flynn thanked Miller for the kudos.

"It was a team effort that demonstrated how the I-78 crash response team is working better together," Flynn said.

Flynn said one of the biggest problems police and others face when a road must be closed is keeping drivers on the proper detour route. Many commercial vehicles use their GPS system to find shortcuts and end up wreaking havoc on the narrow roads and tight intersections in northern Berks and western Lehigh counties.

Miller agreed and said he has had to install concrete pylons to keep vehicles from driving across his property.

The task force was formed to address and mitigate traffic issues caused by crashes along I-78, as well as on Route 61.

Representatives from various municipalities and departments, including Hamburg, Kutztown, Strausstown and Virginville in Berks County; Weisenberg Township in Lehigh County; police departments; fire companies and fire police; Pennsylvania State Police; PennDOT; and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) form the core of the group.

Earlier meetings resulted in the creation of an incident command structure, with the command post to be set up at the PEMA office in Windsor Township during major incidents. To date, activation of the command post has not been necessary.

Dwayne DeLong of the Virginville Fire Company asked Flynn how much time should go by after a crash before the command post is activated.

"That's a play-it-by-ear judgment," Flynn said. "If it looks like it may be six hours or more to clear the road, it's time to go to the command post."

PennDOT representative Rick Stone reported that construction work on I-78 was "going well." Eastbound lanes are being widened while westbound lanes are being repaved.

The next quarterly meeting of the task force will be held October 1. During the crash-heavy winter months, Flynn anticipates holding monthly meetings.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:21 PM

  • W 9 mph
  • 32°
  • 54%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading
COCA

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

New Rutter's store taking shape on Route 61 near Leesport
69 News

New Rutter's store taking shape on Route 61 near Leesport

Repairs to close bridge near Boyertown until after Labor Day
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Repairs to close bridge near Boyertown until after Labor Day

Ex-teacher sentenced to jail for relationship with student

Ex-teacher sentenced to jail for relationship with student

After 30 years, Berks disposes of its old voting machines
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

After 30 years, Berks disposes of its old voting machines

Trucker cited in crash that closed 10-mile stretch of I-78
PennDOT

Trucker cited in crash that closed 10-mile stretch of I-78

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills
Amanda VanAllen | 69 News

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills

Berks family in Calif. quakes; 'Our chandelier was swinging'
2019 Getty Images

Berks family in Calif. quakes; 'Our chandelier was swinging'

Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
Red Creek Wildlife Center

Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg

70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival enters final weekend
Tom Rader | 69 News

70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival enters final weekend

Concern grows after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Concern grows after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading

Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading

Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading

PHOTOS: 70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: 70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival

Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro

UGI Energy Services relocates HQ to The Knitting Mills
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

UGI Energy Services relocates HQ to The Knitting Mills

Huge plume of black smoke rises from farm fire in Bethel
Rory Gauche

Huge plume of black smoke rises from farm fire in Bethel

Large crowd joins RSO for 'Star-Spangled Spectacular'
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Large crowd joins RSO for 'Star-Spangled Spectacular'

Retired K9 partner of fallen Berks deputy battling cancer

Retired K9 partner of fallen Berks deputy battling cancer

Officials: Fireworks set fire that damaged school in Reading

Officials: Fireworks set fire that damaged school in Reading

House in Reading goes up in flames; 'There's devastation'
Tom Rader | 69 News

House in Reading goes up in flames; 'There's devastation'

Rain-out in Richmond: Fightins, Flying Squirrels postponed
Richmond Flying Squirrels

Rain-out in Richmond: Fightins, Flying Squirrels postponed

4th of July fireworks light up night sky in West Reading
69 News

4th of July fireworks light up night sky in West Reading

PHOTOS: Independence Day celebration in West Reading
69 News

PHOTOS: Independence Day celebration in West Reading

Reading police warn city residents about telephone scam

Reading police warn city residents about telephone scam

Pride, patriotism on parade as Berks celebrates 4th of July
Kevin Fitzsimmons | 69 News

Pride, patriotism on parade as Berks celebrates 4th of July

Wyomissing announces winners of Independence Day contests
Kevin Fitzsimmons | 69 News

Wyomissing announces winners of Independence Day contests

Pair sought by police in counterfeit cash investigation

Pair sought by police in counterfeit cash investigation

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash near Boyertown
Jace Codi | 69 News

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash near Boyertown

PHOTOS: 2019 Independence Day parade in Wyomissing
Jim Vasil | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Independence Day parade in Wyomissing

Berks coroner: Woman dies after car crash in Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Berks coroner: Woman dies after car crash in Reading

R-Phils take 3 of 4 games from New Hampshire Fisher Cats

R-Phils take 3 of 4 games from New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Sensory-friendly fireworks show held at Reading planetarium
Google

Sensory-friendly fireworks show held at Reading planetarium

Neighbor on standoff in Reading: 'It had my heart going'
Matt Roth | 69 News

Neighbor on standoff in Reading: 'It had my heart going'

WATCH: Berks DA's update on officer-involved shooting
Chad Blimline | 69 News

WATCH: Berks DA's update on officer-involved shooting

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

R-Phils step up plans for pre-Independence Day fireworks
Tom Rader | 69 News

R-Phils step up plans for pre-Independence Day fireworks

Crash closes Route 222 between Route 737, Lehigh border
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Crash closes Route 222 between Route 737, Lehigh border

Man in custody after RPD officer-involved shooting, standoff

Man in custody after RPD officer-involved shooting, standoff

Reading police involved in shooting incident, official says
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Reading police involved in shooting incident, official says

Sheetz in Exeter closes as work to build new store continues
Tim Lind | 69 News

Sheetz in Exeter closes as work to build new store continues

Police, road crews prepare for busy July 4th travel period

Police, road crews prepare for busy July 4th travel period

Bike library takes inaugural ride to deliver books to kids
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Bike library takes inaugural ride to deliver books to kids

German film crew debuts documentary about Pa. Dutch culture

German film crew debuts documentary about Pa. Dutch culture

After acid spill, road to stay closed at least another week
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

After acid spill, road to stay closed at least another week

Investigation finds Hamburg woman died of natural causes
69 News

Investigation finds Hamburg woman died of natural causes

Golf course in South Heidelberg target of vandalism
South Heidelberg Police Department

Golf course in South Heidelberg target of vandalism

Attempted homicide suspect from NJ arrested in Reading

Attempted homicide suspect from NJ arrested in Reading

Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation
Christopher Seliga [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation