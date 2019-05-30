Support strong for Berks residents impacted by EF2 tornado

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Despite all the destruction caused by an EF2 tornado that ripped through southern Berks County on Tuesday, residents of Caernarvon Township quickly got to work evaluating the damage and picking up the pieces.

A Herculean effort was underway Wednesday evening by many who showed up at the township's Valley Ponds development.

The Morgantown Coffee House was one of several area businesses to help those impacted by the tornado get their lives back.

"Today, we had open arms to everyone affected by the tornado last night and the bad weather from the last couple of hours," explained Stefanie Matteoda, the business' general manager. "Anyone who was affected in any way, we bought them coffee and gave them a great meal just for something familiar, something homey."

Staff members said a number of people stopped by, seeking much more than a meal.

"We did have a few families and groups that came in who were definitely affected," Matteoda said. "There was one family in particular, just a mom and her daughters. You could see the sadness in her eyes."

As another round of dangerous storms worked their way through the area Wednesday afternoon, staffers said they did their best to offer comfort and support.

"So for the victims from yesterday, it was probably just a panic of 'how can this get worse?'" Matteoda said. "So for me, I can just feel for that just being scared."

That reoccurring fear was present over on Swamp Road, as a family cleaned up before another storm rolled through.

"Hopefully, it don't happen again. You just, we don't have control over it," said Clair Hoover of Caernarvon Township. "It's just, it's the Lord's hand and it's one of them things, you know."

And one woman recalled the tornado she survived two decades ago as she watched another one spring from the sky.

"I held it together until the tornado actually did touch down, and I started to feel really sick, because it was actually devastating to us," said Kira Betts of Morgantown.

At least 10 organizations have reached out to support the storm victims, including the Morgantown Community Church, Great Clips and Unique Pet Care.

Cleanup and repair crews are expected to return to Valley Ponds as restoration work continues.