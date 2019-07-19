Cleanup continues after flash flooding from yesterday's rain
READING, Pa. - Cleanup is underway, in the wake of yet another storm that left parts of Berks County underwater.
"Just a lot of water," Reading resident Johsly Ortega said. "… It's crazy to see it here, wouldn't have expected flooding like this."
Floodwaters submerged several cars on North 5th and Buttonwood streets in Reading. Ortega, the manager of the Spot on 5th barber shop, explained that he had to close the shop for a couple of hours as floodwaters seeped inside, reaching down into the basement. He said it'll cost around $10,000 to repair the damage.
"The whole floor, we need to repair everything. The tiles all lifted up, need to repair all of that," Ortega said.
Flooding also made a mess of the area around North 8th and Spring streets, prompting kayakers to paddle through the streets.
Hundreds ran for higher ground at the annual Fleetwood Community Carnival as the creek in Fleetwood Park spilled its banks.
"We were able to safely exit all the people here, fire and police here," FCCO President Kelly Schaeffer said.
Flooding also left its mark in Exeter Township, nearly washing away parts of Butter Lane.
Back in the city, frustrations over the flooding are mounting.
"We need some help," Ortega explained.
Public Works Director Ralph Johnson said the city is developing a plan to help alleviate some of this flooding, including the installation of pump systems. However, he said, it could be awhile before that plan can be put into action.
"We share the frustration, but we cannot control Mother Nature. We just ask all of us to be understanding," Johnson said.
