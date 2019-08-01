Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading
READING, Pa. - Firefighters and cleanup crews are still dealing with the dangerous chemicals involved in a fire in downtown Reading earlier this week.
No one's been harmed, but a portion of Washington Street has been cordoned off. Crews are trying to get it re-opened, but there's no word on when that could happen.
Officials say harmful chemicals, including formaldehyde, lurk in the basement of Cospro Development, a cosmetics company where Reading firefighters responded to a fire earlier this week.
Nobody was hurt, but fire officials aren't taking any chances. A private contractor has been called in to deal with the still unknown chemicals that have co-mingled with the fire.
"We have to find out what came first, the chicken or the egg. We don't know if the fire could have caused this hazardous materials issue, or the hazardous materials issue could have caused the fire," said city Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the building in the 100 block of North Front Street.
A stretch of Washington Street between North Front and North Second has been closed ever since.
Officials are still working on confirming exactly what's inside all the containers, but they say there's no cause for concern.
"We've obviously been metering the atmosphere outside, there's no danger to the public," Searfoss said.
WFMZ's Jim Vasil is told the company employs around a dozen people. He has reached out to the company, and as of now he has not heard back.
