Cleanup efforts begin after EF2 tornado tears through Caernarvon Township

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - The threat of more extreme weather is unsettling for many, especially people in the Morgantown area who are trying to recover from a tornado.

The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado, which could have winds capable of reaching 135 miles an hour, tore through Caernarvon Township.

"When you experience property damage like this it's very unsettling," State Representative Mark GIllen said.

GIllen joined the weather officials touring the destruction. He represents the area affected by the tornado.

He also helped remove downed trees and branches on Quarry View Drive.

The debris is among the extensive damage to cars, roofs, siding and fencing around the Valley Ponds community, which is not far from Route 23.

Gillen says it's possible the state could step in to provide aid if it needs to.

"That analysis is ongoing right now. When I walked to our legislative liaison, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Administration indicated boots were on the ground, they're evaluating the situation here with the Caernarvon Township supervisors as well as Berks County officials and Chester County officials," Gillen said.

Berks County Emergency officials say about a hundred homes are affected. The American Red Cross is helping storm victims.