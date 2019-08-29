Commissioner presents data on incarceration in collateral cases
READING, Pa. - Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach presented information Thursday morning about individuals who were incarcerated for failure to post collateral. He described the information, which was provided by Warden Janine Quigley, as both "fascinating" and "disturbing."
From January through March 2019, 42 individuals were incarcerated for failure to post collateral and had no additional charges against them. No hearings were held for any of them. Thirty-one were released when the hold expired, nine were released after collateral was paid, and two were given time served by magisterial district judges (MDJs).
From April through July 2019, 37 individuals were incarcerated for failure to post collateral and had no additional charges against them. Again, there were no hearings. Thirty-two were released when the hold expired, four were released after paying the collateral, and one was given time served by the MDJs.
From January through March, 14 of those jail commitments were given by MDJ Kennedy, 10 by MDJ Bentz, and the rest were given by the 12 of the remaining 17 MDJs. From April through July, 10 of those jail commitments were given by Kennedy, eight by MDJ Bentz, and the remainder were given by 10 of the remaining MDJs.
