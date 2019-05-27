Communities across Berks honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
READING, Pa. - From the mountains, to the prairies and right here in Reading City Park, ceremonies to honor our fallen members of the military were on display.
"I never knew my father," said Stewart Lerch, guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at Reading's City Park. "I only knew of him. My father was killed in action during the second World War while serving in the US Army in the southwest Pacific. He was 43 years old. I was seven months."
Strong, somber statements like that echoed throughout the park, as members of various veterans organizations placed wreaths and offered salutes in front of symbols of sacrifice.
"Technically, when you look at the calendar, it's the beginning of summer, the 101 days of summer but in fact it is a day that deserves remembrance of those men and women who have defended our nation and who have lost their lives in the process," said Dale Derr, Director of the Berks County Department of Veteran's Affairs.
Meanwhile in Exeter Township, the high school marching band marked the day in a parade as people waved flags and watched along sidewalks.
"I love it! I think it's really great to see the commmunity come together and support this day and have a good time," said Maggie Paparella of Exeter Township.
A similar scene was witnessed in the borough of Hamburg, as military vehicles, first responders, Boy Scout troops and the band paraded down State Street.
"It's good to pass on the traditions you know the tradition of America and really what it means to all of us," said Army Captain Cory Johnson.
