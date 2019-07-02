Community comes together to help Cumru Township man after floods destroy driveway

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - It's a driveway being rebuilt with a lot more than just soil and stone. This effort requires support from complete strangers.

"I was watching his story on the news, in the newspaper, just kind of felt for him," John Yoder of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church said.

Not just rebuilding a driveway following flooding in June, but rebuilding a family's faith in the community.

"It reiterated my faith in America," Larry Evans said. "The American people, the people here. My neighbors, all of them, came by and asked ‘what can I do?'"

Wexcon, Folk Paving and Silver Hill Quarry were just some of the people and groups donating time and money to help Larry Evans reconstruct his driveway in Cumru Township.

"I called my church here at Calvary Bible Fellowship, I said ‘hey can you guys help with anything' and they said ‘yeah we would love to help out. Let me know what you need,'" Yoder said. "Twelve hours later, I had the pipe for free, the stone for free."

Mr. Evans also shared his thoughts with me about what it will be like to once again take his car across the driveway.

"I would say it is a day away," Evans said. "The company that's doing it is a great company. They know what they're doing."

Larry didn't have flood insurance and was told repairs could top $20,000. The experience hit Larry and his family hard.

"If you get down as far down as I was when this happened, because I had no idea how we were gonna get this fixed," Evans said.

Now, John Yoder perhaps summed it up most fittingly, showing where support can come from where you least expect it.

"Larry told me that his insurance company told him it was an act of God that caused this. In my mind, it's an act of God that's fixing this," Yoder said.