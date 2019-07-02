Community comes together to help Cumru Township man after floods destroy driveway
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - It's a driveway being rebuilt with a lot more than just soil and stone. This effort requires support from complete strangers.
"I was watching his story on the news, in the newspaper, just kind of felt for him," John Yoder of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church said.
Not just rebuilding a driveway following flooding in June, but rebuilding a family's faith in the community.
"It reiterated my faith in America," Larry Evans said. "The American people, the people here. My neighbors, all of them, came by and asked ‘what can I do?'"
Wexcon, Folk Paving and Silver Hill Quarry were just some of the people and groups donating time and money to help Larry Evans reconstruct his driveway in Cumru Township.
"I called my church here at Calvary Bible Fellowship, I said ‘hey can you guys help with anything' and they said ‘yeah we would love to help out. Let me know what you need,'" Yoder said. "Twelve hours later, I had the pipe for free, the stone for free."
Mr. Evans also shared his thoughts with me about what it will be like to once again take his car across the driveway.
"I would say it is a day away," Evans said. "The company that's doing it is a great company. They know what they're doing."
Larry didn't have flood insurance and was told repairs could top $20,000. The experience hit Larry and his family hard.
"If you get down as far down as I was when this happened, because I had no idea how we were gonna get this fixed," Evans said.
Now, John Yoder perhaps summed it up most fittingly, showing where support can come from where you least expect it.
"Larry told me that his insurance company told him it was an act of God that caused this. In my mind, it's an act of God that's fixing this," Yoder said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Community comes together to help Cumru Township man after floods destroy driveway
It's a driveway being rebuilt with a lot more than just soil and stone. This effort requires support from complete strangers.Read More »
- Annual Mifflin Community Days festival begins
- Vettes Cruisin for Pets benefits Animal Rescue League
- New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Hundreds of quilts sold at Kutztown Folk Festival's quilt barn
Latest From The Newsroom
- Porch roofs of several homes collapse in Allentown
- Police investigating after break-in at Northampton County church
- Man suspected in Wilson homicide surrenders to police
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Palmer Township Supervisors table distribution center hearing
- Community comes together to help Cumru Township man after floods destroy driveway