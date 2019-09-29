Community mourns Bernville woman killed in electric bike crash

PENN TWP, Pa. - A pink bouquet blows slightly in the wind on the side of a non-descript farm road in Penn Township, just over 24 hours after 29-year-old Kelsi Basehore of Bernville was killed. She went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle, according to state police.

Basehore was riding her electric bike on Swissdale Road.

No one else was injured.

"I received a phone call this morning and it really hit me hard because Kelsi has been part of our unending promise family for five or six years," said Luci Schaeffer, founder of Unending Promise, a Berks-based non-profit organization that supports adults with autism.

The news is hitting hard in the Unending Promise community,

"It's been a privilege to get to know her and to watch her grow over these years and she's definitely gonna leave a hole," Schaeffer said.

Her pictures show a vibrant, young woman who was just starting to explore more of the world around her.

"Trips to the zoo or special things like that or dances, she loved to come to dances, too," Schaeffer recalled.

According to those that knew her best it was spaces like those inside Community Evangelical Church for events through Unending Promise, where Kelsi felt like she could be herself," said Schaeffer.

"She loved to get dressed up and be fancy. She also loved anything that we did that was creative," Schaeffer said. "The painting classes that we did."

Now, Luci hopes that Kelsi will leave behind a legacy rooted in compassion and understanding.

"Kelsi is an example of the power of love and also what having good support in place can do for someone," Schaeffer said.

