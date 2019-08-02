Community rallies around boy shot in Reading

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - In the face of tragedy, a community is rallying around a boy and his family as the boy fights for his life.

"Speechless," said Melvin Parker. "To be honest with you I couldn't thank them enough."

Parker's son, also named Melvin, remains in a coma. The boy was shot in the face while sitting in a car on West Oley Street in Reading on July 19.

"Right now we're starting the process of waking him up, so we're at that point now, wake him up and find out what type of damage we're looking at," said Parker.

The 11-year-old is a student at C.E. Cole Elementary School in Muhlenberg Township. Fundraisers have been set up to help with his medical bills. So far, supporters have donated more than $9,000 through a Facebook fundraiser.

"The customers give quite a lot, they don't hold back on what they do," said Bill Levin, Owner of Schell's Dairy Swirl.

A number of local businesses have stepped up to help, including Margherita's Pizza and Schell's.

"We take pride in what we do. And if we can help, we're glad to help," said Levin.

Reading sneaker store The Plug is also chipping in, already raising more than $2,000. The Muhlenberg School District is planning a vendor carnival in the fall to benefit the family.

"More than anything, that's what's keeping me going. Just trying to help out any way that I can, help the people around me," said Parker.

"Doing everything I can to keep going, I don't want to say keep my mind off it, but just stay busy."