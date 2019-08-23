Community reacts after woman killed when train struck SUV
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A drive down Krick Lane in South Heidelberg Township turned tragic when a Berks County woman, attempting to turn her SUV around on the tracks, was struck and killed by a train.
"Anytime you have an accident of this nature, it's certainly shocking, it's hard, " South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean McKee said.
Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Naomi Gonzalez. They said the accident happened around 2:30 in the morning. They believe that one train was stopped, blocking the crossing, and that's when another train on a different set of tracks, rammed into Gonzalez's SUV, dragging it for half a mile. It took rescue crews several hours to recover the body.
"It's a very labor-intensive process because it's sandwiched between two trains," South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim explained. "It's an extremely technical rescue operation to get the victim out because it's a very tight space the firefighters are working in."
In the wake of this tragedy, McKee said the community is feeling the loss.
"We all have families, people we love and care about, so when something like this happens I think (it helps) everyone reassess," McKee said.
McKee said, at this point, the accident does not appear to have been caused by a safety failure. Norfolk Southern said the train was traveling 48 miles per hour. The speed limit for trains in that area is 50 miles per hour. A witness also told police that the train and crossing signals were working at the time of the crash.
McKee is now encouraging others to be extra careful when crossing the tracks.
"Hopefully there will be a positive to this," McKee said. "People will be a little bit more mindful on the roadways, but again our thoughts and condolences are going out to the family of the victim.
