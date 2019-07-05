Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading

READING, Pa. - A place that will soon offer help to those recovering from addition is taking shape in Reading's old outlet district.

The Council on Chemical Abuse (COCA) said Friday that construction has begun on its community recovery resource center in the former Reading Outlet Center's Big Mill building at North Eighth and Oley streets.

The center, officials said, is on track to open later this summer, providing space for activities and events that support individuals and families in recovery from addiction.

In the meantime, COCA is seeking volunteers to provide classes such as yoga, arts and crafts, fitness, and sewing, at the new center. Those interested in sharing their time and talents can complete a volunteer application on COCA's website.