Construction of roundabout on Route 183 begins
BERN TWP., Pa. - Construction crews have started work to build a roundabout on Route 183 in Bern Township.
The roundabout is being built at the entrance to a new Tower Health behavioral hospital. PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for the next three weeks.
The project is expected to be finished at the end of September.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
The boy was shot in the face while sitting in a car on West Oley Street in Reading on July 19.Read More »
- Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident
- Fightin Phils playoff tickets go on sale Friday
- Crime Alert Berks celebrates 21st anniversary of catching criminals
- Construction of roundabout on Route 183 begins
- Cyclists prepare for 3rd annual Reading Radsport Festival
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
- Updated Easton firefighter who broke fall of woman jumping from house fire continues to recover
- Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019
- Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Health Beat: Bone scalpel gets girl back in the groove
- Red Cross to provide counselors Saturday for residents affected by police-involved shooting
- Man who died in Allentown police-involved shooting died of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
- Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident
- Man accused of setting mobile home on fire headed to trial