Construction of roundabout on Route 183 begins

BERN TWP., Pa. - Construction crews have started work to build a roundabout on Route 183 in Bern Township.

The roundabout is being built at the entrance to a new Tower Health behavioral hospital. PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for the next three weeks.

The project is expected to be finished at the end of September.