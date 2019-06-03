Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Contractors have been brought in to help the Caernarvon Township community recover from last week's tornado.

As storm victims clean up, they're also being urged to check their insurance policies in case severe weather strikes again.

The Caernarvon Township supervisors hired a few contractors to make quick work of the mounds of debris that line the roads in parts of the township.

"I don't think we've ever seen a tornado like this come through,” said Curtis Showalter with Tri County Landscaping Creations.

The cleanup help gives storm victims one less thing to worry about.

"We've had family members, churches, other charitable organizations, friends just coming into the community and helping with the clean-up,” said township manager Joan Bair.

Houses are boarded up and covered with tarps as insurance agents get around to assessing damage from last week's EF2 tornado, which packed 120 mph winds.

"We've been quite busy. A lot of our customers were impacted,” said State Farm insurance agent Marc Bellettiere.

Tornadoes aren't something typically seen in Pennsylvania, so when unusual weather rolls through the questions start coming in.

Insurance agents said tornado damage falls under wind damage, so most homeowners insurance will cover that. They also urge people to check their policies.

"At least get a little more peace of mind God forbid something like this ever happens again,” Bellettiere said.

He said you should check how much damage your insurance will cover.

"There are certain other anomalies, what if it's on a power line what if it's in my neighbors yard ,where does my coverage start."

Caenarvon Township supervisors are in the process of putting together a fund after multiple people and groups have asked questions about donating.