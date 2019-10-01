Convicted child killer sentenced for attempted prison escape

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Reading man convicted of killing a child will be spending even more time behind bars for an attempted escape.

Pennsylvania State Police said David Cummings tried to bust out of a state prison in Montgomery County last year. Now, a judge has added years onto his sentence.

Cummings was given an extra year to two years after pleading guilty to trying to break out of the former Graterford state prison in Skippack Township. A Montgomery County assistant district attorney said Cummings' plan was elaborate and reminded him of the movie, "The Shawshank Redemption."

State police said on June 28, 2018, Cummings was caught trying to break out of prison.

Days before Graterford closed and he and other inmates were set to be transferred, Cummings told troopers he broke a window in his cell block when guards were locking up at night. Then, he said, he hid in a cabinet, ran across the yard, climbed up air conditioning pipes and into a powerhouse before guards found him in an underground tunnel.

Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney John Gradel said Cummings had enough food and water with him to survive for a few days.

A judge gave Cummings a consecutive sentence, which, Gradel said, is important to deter anyone else from trying it in the future.

Cummings, now 54, used to live in the 1000 block of Walnut Street in Reading. He is serving 36 to 85 years for killing his 3-year-old stepson, William Spayd, in 2003 and multiple burglaries and arsons in 2004. He only admitted to the murder four years ago, after the case went cold for more than a decade. Cummings had originally told investigators Spayd's 6-year-old stepbrother pushed him down the stairs the night before he died while Spayd's mother was at work, but an autopsy didn't confirm that.

He even took WFMZ's Wendy Davis into the family's home in 2003, blaming Spayd's mother for its lousy condition. Police said five years later, Cummings tried to pin the murder on the mother. New lab results, however, showed Cummings was responsible and he confessed.

"As the result of that evidence, we were able to finally bring some justice to this young child," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said at the time.

Gradel said given Cummings' age, he will likely die behind bars. He is currently locked up at the Frackville state prison in Schuylkill County.