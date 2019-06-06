Coroner called in Amity Township after body found in creek
AMITY TWP., Pa. - The coroner was called after a body was found in Amity Township, Berks County Wednesday evening.
The township police chief said a male was found dead in the Manatawny Creek near the 300 block of Levengood Road around 5 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
69 News Berks Edition will have more details at 10:30.
