Police: Man dead after shooting in Reading
DA says it is a homicide investigation
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night.
The coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting. It’s in the area of South Third and Franklin streets. It happened about 9:20 p.m.
Reading Police Department Capt. Paul Reilly said one man is dead.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams told 69 News the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
