Berks coroner IDs body found on Mount Penn in April

69 News

Related story Autopsy set on body found by hiker in woods near Pagoda

READING, Pa. - Authorities have identified the man whose body was found by a hiker near the Pagoda atop Mount Penn in April.

The Berks County coroner said Thursday that the remains are those of Diego Liriano-Peralta, 61, of Reading.

He was reported missing in March. At the time, police said Liriano-Peralta suffered from schizophrenia.

Officials have not yet said how the man died.