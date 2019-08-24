Coroner's office seeking next of kin for 61-year-old Reading man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's office is seeking the next-of-kin for a Reading man.
Officials say 61-year-old Barry Lee Henry died of natural causes. He lived in the 1400 block of Perkiomen Avenue.
Any next of kin or anyone who is aware of Henry's next of kin should call the coroner's office at 610-478-3280.
