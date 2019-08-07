Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Four members of a family were in a car that collided with another car head-on in North Carolina Sunday.

One of the victims, 17-year-old Garhett Dawson, would have been starting his senior year at Exeter Township Senior High School.

This tragedy has stunned many, so the school is opening its doors and making grief counseling available for staff and students.

A tragic crash in North Carolina devastated a family from Exeter Township.

The impact claimed the lives of a father and son, and left a wife and daughter hurt.

"My heart sunk. Being a parent that's the kind of thing you dread hearing," said Exeter School District Superintendent Robert Phillips.

Now a community is rattled, so the Exeter Township School District is opening its doors to honor the family, including incoming senior Garhett. His father Bryan also died in the crash.

Authorities say a 19-year-old crossed lanes on Highway 109 in Davidson County, hitting the family's car.

"In something like this we certainly want to support the students, we mobilized our crisis teams," said Phillips.

Crisis counselors will be providing individual and group sessions at Exeter High for anyone who wants to stop in Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garhett was a member of the golf, lacrosse and hockey teams. People who knew him say he was an all around good kid. District leaders say this tragedy is one the community won't soon forget.

"It's a tough life lesson. We talk about life lessons in everything we do. this is not one you really want to have to go through at this age. It's certainly an eye-opener that life is short," Phillps said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up regarding the Dawson family.