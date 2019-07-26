Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - People have been making their way around Berks County with what police say is phony money.

"Counterfeit money coming through here would be devastating to small local businesses," said Rebecca Dunn of Clair's Family Restaurant in Morgantown.

Police in Caernarvon Township say a man passed $260 in phony bills at a Walmart on July 17.

Four days earlier, police in Exeter Township say a man passed about $200 in counterfeits, buying a Target gift card with a fake $100 bill and a coffee with a fake $100. He then collected the change.

On July 4, police in Cumru Township say two men walked into Cricket Wireless and tried to make a purchase with a fake $50 bill and ran off when an employee confronted them.

"The most important thing is to educate your employees on how to spot counterfeit money," said Cumru Twp. Police Officer Kyle Vincelli.

Vincelli says it doesn't take much to pass a fake bill for a real one, but anyone can learn how to spot them, even without the help of a bill detection pen.

"If you were to rub your finger over a portion of this bill, the ink is actually raised and you can feel the ridges," said Vincelli, holding up a genuine $50 bill.

He says security features like raised printing, watermarks and vertical security threads are found on money that's legit.

"If you educate yourself it's very easy to spot these markings from counterfeits," said Vincelli.