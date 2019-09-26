County commissioner counting on Reading School Board's help with 2020 census

READING, Pa. - Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, in his role as a member of the Complete Count Committee for the 2020 census, addressed the Reading School Board on Wednesday night.

Barnhardt noted that he was "a proud graduate of the Reading High School Class of 1977." He asked the board to partner with the committee and join the education sub-committee to help educate the Reading community about the importance of answering the census.

Barnhardt said the 2010 census experienced a 4% undercount, which means that in Berks County, with an estimated population of 420,000, about 16,800 people were missed. That means that over a 10-year period Reading and Berks County missed an opportunity to receive $351 million in direct funding and grants.

In other business highlights the school board:

– Approved the agreement between Cheryl York McDonough and Reading School District for professional development services at Reading High School for the 2019-2020 school year at a cost not to exceed $25,500 paid from Federal Funds.

– Approved the agreement between Alvernia University and Reading School District for teachers to take courses to attain their ESL Certification, pending solicitor approval. All tuition and related costs will be paid from Federal Funds.

– Approved the agreement between Solution Tree Incorporated and Reading School District for professional development services at Central Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year, pending solicitor approval. The cost is not to exceed $125,552.75 paid from Federal Funds.

– Approved the agreement between Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Reading School District for math professional development and coaching sessions at all five middle schools for the 2019-2020 school year at a cost not to exceed $61,512.00 paid from Federal Funds.

– Approved an agreement between the Reading School District and Kremmer's Café & Catering, LLC, to provide food services to district school students, effective dates Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020.

– Approved an agreement between the Reading School District and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to pay for education instruction for students who are hospitalized during the academic year at a rate of $57.99 per hour, up to but not exceeding 5 hours per week per student.

– Ratified the purchase of eFinancePLUS upgrade license and installation services from Powerschool at a cost of $18,892.50.

– Authorized administration to purchase an upgrade to the City Line Building Automation Systems(BAS) from CM3 at a cost of $24,020.

– Authorized administration to procure HVAC Controls & Maintenance Support from CM3 COSTARS for Niagra Building Automation Systems(BAS) for an estimated cost of $94,720 for the 2019-2020 school year.

– Authorized the administration to purchase Meraki Security Cameras and licenses for Tyson-Schoener Elementary School at a cost of $46,645.05 from CDWG.

– Approved Change Orders for Wickersham Construction totaling $143,199 for projects at Northwest Middle School, Southern Middle School, Southwest Middle School and Northeast Middle School.

– Approved Providence Engineering proposal for structural engineering services for proposed exterior entrance ramp at the administration building in the amount of $3,000.