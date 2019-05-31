Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own

BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Kevin Adams and his wife, Monica Koury, wake up every morning to a beautiful view.

They sit together on their balcony with their rescue dogs, taking in the beauty of a home they can finally call their own.

The happy couple met just a few years ago, when they were both coping with the death of loved ones.

They had lost seemingly everything.

"I didn't want to do things too well, didn't want to meet or greet people," Adams said.

'When my father passed, I basically curled into a ball...couldn't function," Koury said.

While living at the Opportunity House shelter in Reading, the two locked eyes. They say it was love at first sight.

"Just...there was something there," Koury said.

Over the years, Monica and Kevin have helped each other to heal.

Kevin now works at Reading Truck Body, and Monica is a happy dog mom.

Both say they're thankful to live on their piece of paradise in Bethel Township, but they're most grateful for each other.

"I believe God brought us together," Koury said.

"We'll be together till the end," Adams said.