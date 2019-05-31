Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Kevin Adams and his wife, Monica Koury, wake up every morning to a beautiful view.
They sit together on their balcony with their rescue dogs, taking in the beauty of a home they can finally call their own.
The happy couple met just a few years ago, when they were both coping with the death of loved ones.
They had lost seemingly everything.
"I didn't want to do things too well, didn't want to meet or greet people," Adams said.
'When my father passed, I basically curled into a ball...couldn't function," Koury said.
While living at the Opportunity House shelter in Reading, the two locked eyes. They say it was love at first sight.
"Just...there was something there," Koury said.
Over the years, Monica and Kevin have helped each other to heal.
Kevin now works at Reading Truck Body, and Monica is a happy dog mom.
Both say they're thankful to live on their piece of paradise in Bethel Township, but they're most grateful for each other.
"I believe God brought us together," Koury said.
"We'll be together till the end," Adams said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
While living at the Opportunity House shelter in Reading, the two locked eyes. They say it was love at first sight.Read More »
- Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- 2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k
- 19th-century Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- Updated Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes
- Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial
- 2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Updated Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament
- Updated Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
- Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case