Cracker to headline last Downtown Alive concert of 2019

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals will be rocking their way into a highly anticipated season of ECHL hockey in downtown Reading.

Downtown Alive organizers announced Monday that Cracker will headline the free concert series' last show of the season on Saturday, October 19.

The concert will be part of a pregame block party in front of the Santander Arena on Penn Street, prior to the Royals opening the home portion of their "Restore the Roar" season against the Maine Mariners.

The block party is set to get underway at 3 p.m., followed by the puck drop at 7 p.m.

The Royals will be taking the ice for the first time since the Berks County Convention Center Authority officially resumed its ownership of the team.

The BCCCA has made several recent moves off the ice in an effort to build fan support, expand the team's corporate partnerships, and boost its presence in the community.

The Royals have also reduced walk-up ticket costs and implemented special pricing for kids and veterans.

The all-out effort, dubbed "Restore the Roar," seems to be working. In July, the Royals reported that ticket sales were up 30% from the same time in 2018.

Fans will have plenty of prime chances to see the Royals in action this season. The 2019-20 schedule has the team playing 30 of its 36 home games on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

As for the Downtown Alive series, there will be one more concert before the Royals' block party. Southern Culture on the Skids will headline a concert on September 18 in the 500 block of Penn Street.