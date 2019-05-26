Crash closes Interstate 176 in Berks County

69 News

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Interstate 176 southbound is closed at Exit 7 after a crash in Caernarvon Township, Berks County.

State Police are investigating a crash in the area.

Officials say the crash happened near mile marker 2.

The Berks County Coroner's office says investigators were called out to the area.

