Crash closes Interstate 176 in Berks County
Coroner investigating
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Interstate 176 southbound is closed at Exit 7 after a crash in Caernarvon Township, Berks County.
State Police are investigating a crash in the area.
Officials say the crash happened near mile marker 2.
The Berks County Coroner's office says investigators were called out to the area.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for details.
