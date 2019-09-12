Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on West Shore Bypass

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that closed parts of the West Shore Bypass and the Morgantown Expressway in Berks County for a few hours on Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 422, just beyond the I-176 interchange, in Cumru Township.

The motorcyclist was traveling off the northbound interstate onto Route 422 East when he drifted onto the shoulder of the ramp and lost control of his bike on some stones, according to police.

The bike then slid into traffic on Route 422, with the motorcyclist hitting his head on the concrete median before being run over by a car, police said.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, police said. His name has not been released.

No one in the car was injured.

The crash caused a significant backup of traffic in the area. Eastbound drivers on the bypass were diverted off the highway at I-176; the interstate's northbound lanes were closed at Route 724 (Exit 10).

All lanes reopened shortly before 2 p.m.