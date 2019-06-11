Hazmat crews continue to clean up chemical spill in Perry

PERRY TWP., Pa. - Monday was a grueling day for first responders and community members in Perry Township dealing with a hazmat situation and a fire at a chemical facility.

Thousands of gallons of nitric acid leaked at Bulk Chemicals on Sunday evening.

"It burns your skin. It burns your shoes, things like that," said Ron Corl, Perry Township's emergency management coordinator. "It's a dangerous acid."

The dangerous scene got even more dangerous when a fire broke out around 11 a.m. Monday as crews were still working to clean up the chemicals.

People who live along Mohrsville Road were evacuated twice, first for the chemical spill and then for the fire.

Emergency crews said the constant rain caused even more chaos. Between heavy water from the fire hoses and heavy water from the sky, some of the chemicals ran off the property.

"The Schuylkill River is right here," Corl said, "so we're hoping it stays here and [doesn't] run in there."

The original spill is still under investigation, but we're told the fire was electrical, likely caused by those chemicals.