Crews making quick work of new Wawa at The Knitting Mills
Store will be Wyomissing's 2nd Wawa
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Berks County's newest Wawa is quickly taking shape.
The convenience store is going up on the northeast corner of Penn Avenue and North Park Road in Wyomissing, as part of the complex now known as The Knitting Mills.
Workers have completed much of the work needed to frame the 5,051-square-foot store, and a large crane has been moved in to construct the steel canopy over the area where eight fuel pumps will be installed.
Equus, the Philadelphia-area firm that is developing The Knitting Mills, is also planning to landscape the corner in front of the store with a brick plaza that features a clock tower, benches and a sign stating "Borough of Wyomissing."
Wawa has yet to announce a date for the store's opening, but borough officials have said they expect it to be in business before the end of the year.
Once open, it will be Berks County's 11th Wawa and Wyomissing's second. The borough's other store is located at West Lancaster Avenue and Museum Road.
The site, located adjacent to the newly-remodeled McDonald's, once served as a parking lot for the former VF Outlet Center complex.
The 34-acre property was sold to Equus in 2016. The $70-million transformation has since included the opening of a relocated VF Outlet store, a Sly Fox Taphouse, and UGI Energy Services' headquarters. Tower Health and Drexel University are also in the process of building a medical school on the site. It's set to open at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
