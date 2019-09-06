5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
One car flipped over
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident on I-78 in Berks County Thursday night.
It happened on I-78 West near the Krumsville exit in Greenwich Township around 6:30 p.m.
A tractor-trailer, a car and a minivan were involved in the crash.
The car tried to make an "unsafe lane change" and hit the minivan next to it, then rear-ended the tractor-trailer, state police said in a news release. The car then hit the concrete median and rolled.
The five people in the car, including a 5-year-old child, were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries, but the extent of the others' is not known, state police said.
The truck driver had minor injuries but did not go to the hospital. The minivan driver was not hurt.
The road was closed as crews investigated.
"Traffic came to a stop and I tried to talk to the truck driver next to us, but we were there for probably about two hours. I took the dog for a walk halfway up the road just to see what was going on. Everybody was just hanging out on the highway," said Doug Harris, a driver who was in a standstill on the highway for hours.
