Crews responding to fire in Washington Twp., Berks County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Fire crews from multiple counties responded to a fire in Washington Township, Berks County Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Lenape Road around 5:40 p.m.

State Police say the call initially came in as an EMS response but was later changed to a report of a fire with entrapment.

Emergency dispatch reports indicate several people were injured.

A 69 News crew is at the scene.

We will bring you the latest details as they become available.