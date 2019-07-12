Pregnant woman, son, 8, found dead in rain-swollen creek
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son were found dead inside their car after it was swept away by raging floodwaters.
Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Pine Forge Road, near the Colebrookdale Railroad overpass, according to Douglass Township police Chief John Dzurek.
"A female reported to be stuck in a vehicle in high waters with her son," Dzurek said. "They were not able to get out and the water was starting to come into the vehicle."
Dzurek said the car was swept off of Pine Forge Road near where the Ironstone Creek empties into the Manatawny Creek. He said officers were unable to reach the vehicle as they encountered the same danger of rising water.
"Fire [officials] faced the same difficulty in the areas to get to the female and delayed launching of the boats for attempted water rescue," Dzurek said, adding that boats were used later.
Dzurek estimated the car was swept about a half-mile down the Manatawny. He said the woman was on the phone with 911 operators until fire rescue arrived. She was then in contact with fire rescue for approximately 30-45 minutes, Dzurek said.
"Then they made several attempts to call her back, but the phone went right to voicemail," Dzurek said. "The fire department, with the assistance of drones, did see the vehicle, and when they lost the vehicle, it would go under the water, then when the boat would get there, the vehicle wasn't there anymore.
The vehicle was found around 9:45 p.m. off the railroad tracks and down a steep embankment.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
Crews in Douglass Township tried to rescue the woman and her son but were met with high waters and fast currents.Read More »
- Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
- Pregnant woman, son, 8, found dead in rain-swollen creek
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Updated Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
- Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company