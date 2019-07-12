Pregnant woman, son, 8, found dead in rain-swollen creek

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son were found dead inside their car after it was swept away by raging floodwaters.

Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Pine Forge Road, near the Colebrookdale Railroad overpass, according to Douglass Township police Chief John Dzurek.

"A female reported to be stuck in a vehicle in high waters with her son," Dzurek said. "They were not able to get out and the water was starting to come into the vehicle."

Dzurek said the car was swept off of Pine Forge Road near where the Ironstone Creek empties into the Manatawny Creek. He said officers were unable to reach the vehicle as they encountered the same danger of rising water.

"Fire [officials] faced the same difficulty in the areas to get to the female and delayed launching of the boats for attempted water rescue," Dzurek said, adding that boats were used later.

Dzurek estimated the car was swept about a half-mile down the Manatawny. He said the woman was on the phone with 911 operators until fire rescue arrived. She was then in contact with fire rescue for approximately 30-45 minutes, Dzurek said.

"Then they made several attempts to call her back, but the phone went right to voicemail," Dzurek said. "The fire department, with the assistance of drones, did see the vehicle, and when they lost the vehicle, it would go under the water, then when the boat would get there, the vehicle wasn't there anymore.

The vehicle was found around 9:45 p.m. off the railroad tracks and down a steep embankment.