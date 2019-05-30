Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents

MOUNT PENN, Pa. - Met-Ed said hundreds of its Mount Penn customers remain in the dark after lightning struck a tree on North 23rd Street on Wednesday, causing a chain reaction. Officials said every tension line came down.

When the tree fell, some of the power lines ended up coming down on several parked and passing cars. No one was injured, but the whole ordeal caused a bit of a panic for the people who watched and heard it happen.

"It was two loud noises, one, then three minutes later was the second, really loud. Sounded like a bomb went off," said Mount Penn resident Tara Perry.

Several hundred other customers around Berks County are also without power. Most of those locations have an estimated power restoration time for late Thursday afternoon, but officials said it could take until late Thursday night or even sometime Friday or Saturday to get the power back on everywhere.