Crime Alert mascot helps police spread anti-DUI message

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County have enlisted some help in spreading their anti-DUI message ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Al the Alligator, Crime Alert Berks County's mascot, got behind wheel of a go-kart at Ozzy's Family Fun Center on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township on Tuesday.

Police officers from various departments, along with representatives of PennDOT, the Highway Safety Network, and the district attorney's office, were on hand there to highlight safe and alcohol-free ways to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Police announced last week that they would be stepping up their efforts to crack down on drinking and driving in Berks County through Labor Day, September 2.

The effort is part of a partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

NHTSA offers several tips for drivers who have been drinking to get home safely without getting behind the wheel.