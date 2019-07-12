Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case Tim Lind | 69 News 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ] Tim Lind | 69 News 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ]

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing police hope cash will help them catch a killer.

Police on Friday announced that Crime Alert Berks County has authorized a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who killed Na'il Salamov.

Salamov, 37, was fatally shot during a home invasion on Birchwood Road in Wyomissing on the evening of May 6.

The borough's police chief, Jeffrey Biehl, said Friday that there is "nothing substantial to report in regards to the investigation."

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Crime Alert by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. Tipsters can remain anonymous.