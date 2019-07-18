Berks

Cumru man facing more weather woes following driveway repair

'I don't have any faith in it'

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

Cumru man facing more weather woes following driveway repair

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Crews returned to Larry Evans driveway in Cumru Township on Thursday, a day after heavy rains once again caused damage.

"The crews came in today because they seen that it was their side of the mountain that was eroding the bridge right here, so they fixed it," Evans explained.

Evans' driveway has been the focus of much attention ever since flooding in June tore it in two.

"I been having water. We've been here almost 17 years," Evans said. "We've been having bad rains, but never like this."

Facing the remainder of the summer and potentially more strong storms, how does Evans feel about the stability of his repaired driveway?

"I don't have any faith in it, because the fact is we had 1.3 inches of rain last night and it washed away part of the right side going in, of the driveway," said Evans.

Evans thanked members of the community for rallying around his family, although he said each potential storm carries with it more uncertainty.

"It feels good to drive across it, however, when you wake up in the morning, you don't know what you're gonna see," said Evans. "You might see a half a driveway, a full driveway or no driveway at all "

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:53 PM

  • N 21 mph
  • 26°
  • 87%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp
Sam Marcinek | 69 Sports

Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp

Fire damages hair salon, apartment in Reading
Brandon Pauley

Fire damages hair salon, apartment in Reading

Local H performs for fans at Downtown Alive in Reading
Tom Rader | 69 News

Local H performs for fans at Downtown Alive in Reading

Berks residents swim, kayak through latest flash flooding
Tom Rader | 69 News

Berks residents swim, kayak through latest flash flooding

Animal Rescue League enacts 'Code Red' for pets in Reading

Animal Rescue League enacts 'Code Red' for pets in Reading

Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies

Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies

Earl supervisor 'seriously considering' resigning after post

Earl supervisor 'seriously considering' resigning after post

Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat

Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading

Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae

Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie
Getty Images

Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie

Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting

Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting

Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks

Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks

Berks welcomes 44 new US citizens from 18 countries
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Berks welcomes 44 new US citizens from 18 countries

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall
Tom Rader | 69 News

West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall

Cumru commissioners pay tribute to late colleague
69 News

Cumru commissioners pay tribute to late colleague

Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass

Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers

Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag

Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag

R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams
R-Phils

R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams

Berks commissioner supports ending county contract with ICE
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Berks commissioner supports ending county contract with ICE

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly
Pa. Internet News Service

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly

Berks man gets prison time for bank robberies in 3 counties

Berks man gets prison time for bank robberies in 3 counties

Raymour & Flanigan to take place of Toys R Us in Wyomissing
Jace Codi | 69 News

Raymour & Flanigan to take place of Toys R Us in Wyomissing

Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price
69 News

Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price

Berks coroner IDs woman found dead on Warren Street Bypass
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Berks coroner IDs woman found dead on Warren Street Bypass

Nearly 2,000 RAWA customers impacted by water main break
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Nearly 2,000 RAWA customers impacted by water main break

South Heidelberg holds 3rd hearing about corrections center
69 News

South Heidelberg holds 3rd hearing about corrections center

Berks' Douglass Township seeking flood recovery funding
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Berks' Douglass Township seeking flood recovery funding

Muhlenberg commissioners extend waste collection contract
69 News

Muhlenberg commissioners extend waste collection contract

Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising at City Hall
69 News

Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising at City Hall

Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
Matt Roth | 69 News

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car

Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019

Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019

Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni

Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
Friends of the Reading Police K9 Unit

Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s

Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
The Independence Fund

Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
Matt Roth | 69 News

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks

Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
69 News

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters