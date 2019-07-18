Cumru man facing more weather woes following driveway repair

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Crews returned to Larry Evans driveway in Cumru Township on Thursday, a day after heavy rains once again caused damage.

"The crews came in today because they seen that it was their side of the mountain that was eroding the bridge right here, so they fixed it," Evans explained.

Evans' driveway has been the focus of much attention ever since flooding in June tore it in two.

"I been having water. We've been here almost 17 years," Evans said. "We've been having bad rains, but never like this."

Facing the remainder of the summer and potentially more strong storms, how does Evans feel about the stability of his repaired driveway?

"I don't have any faith in it, because the fact is we had 1.3 inches of rain last night and it washed away part of the right side going in, of the driveway," said Evans.

Evans thanked members of the community for rallying around his family, although he said each potential storm carries with it more uncertainty.

"It feels good to drive across it, however, when you wake up in the morning, you don't know what you're gonna see," said Evans. "You might see a half a driveway, a full driveway or no driveway at all "