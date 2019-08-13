Cumru police: Thieves target 9 unlocked cars in township
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Surveillance video captured the moments a white van pulled into a quiet neighborhood in Cumru Township. Police said three men got out of that van and began rummaging through cars that were left unlocked.
"These locations are high-density areas where there's a lot of vehicles," said police Chief Madison Winchester.
It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Medinah Drive in the Flying Hills neighborhood. Police said six cars were entered, but nothing was taken.
"The suspects that did enter the vehicle in the Flying Hills area were disrupted and confronted by someone who observed them, and they quickly entered back into the suspect vehicle and fled the area," said Winchester.
An hour later, police said three more unlocked cars were hit at the Governor Mifflin Apartments. They said a bag of tools was stolen from one of those cars.
"The fact that someone could come in and get out, get a lot of vehicles in a short period of time leads us to believe there is a good possibility that they are connected," said Winchester.
"We always have to lock our doors and be very vigilant, and you can't be too trusting," said one man who lives at the Governor Mifflin Apartments. "We should always put locks on our door. I certainly do, and not be too trusting. Keep an eye out."
Anyone with information about the theft and attempted thefts from vehicles is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.
