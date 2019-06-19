Cumru commissioners vote to pay off township loan early

69 News

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Cumru Township commissioners approved repaying the $300,000 remaining balance of a $500,000 loan from 2013.

The vote came Tuesday night during the commissioners' monthly meeting.

The action was spurred by board President Ruth O'Leary, after a recent increase in the interest rate, to use funds on hand to help reduce ongoing expenses in light of the financial pressures put on the township from the exceedingly rainy summer of 2018 and spring 2019.

Also due to the rains, Jeanne Johnston, the township manager, reported that township payments to the city of Reading for sewer treatment were $900,000 higher to date this year than 2018, which was $600,000 higher than the same period in any previous year. Johnston noted that the costs "would have been worse" if the township hadn't made recent sewer repairs.

Johnston also reported that the pension audit reports for 2015-2018 had been received from the state and the liquid fuels audit for 2018 was completed. As a result, the 2018 financial statement is expected to be completed this week.

Other actions

The commissioners authorized the expenditure of $5,254 for a chainsaw and tree-cutting safety training program for public works employees. Also, the commissioners authorized job offers for the police department to the two applicants with the highest scores from the recent civil service exams. The new officers will begin training at the Reading Police Academy on July 9.

Police Chief Madison Winchester presented a plaque to Ofc. Greg Kerr, who has retired after 28 years with the Cumru Township Police Department. Kerr graduated from the Reading Police Academy in 1987 and started his career with Cumru in December 1990.

Township engineer Joseph Rogosky reported that work on the 2019 road plan is scheduled to begin July 1, weather permitting. The projects include repaving Harry Avenue and Steevers Court and improving Old Lancaster Pike between Fairmont Avenue and Fayne Street.