Cumru Township mourns passing of commissioner
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Tuesday night's meeting of the Cumru Township Commissioners began on a somber note.
President Ruth O'Leary announced the passing of commission Vice President Edward L. Gottschall on July 13. A Marine Corps veteran, Gottschall was first elected in 2008. He was running for a fourth term and had won the primary election in May. Gottschall had a special interest in infrastructure and public works, as well as the fire department; in his earlier days he was a volunteer firefighter with the Gouglersville Fire Company.
Commissioner William Miller paid tribute to his friend's memory by using Gottschall's trademark expression, "PAY THE BILLS!" when the commissioners authorized payment of the month's bills.
Water Woes
Like many municipalities and townships in Berks County, Cumru experienced flooding of its sewer and water pipes during the recent downpours of June 20 and July 2. A half-dozen residents of the Summit Avenue and Gregg Street neighborhood, just north of East Lancaster Avenue, appeared before the commissioners to describe their flooding problems and seek help and guidance.
Dan Rauenzahn, Summit Avenue, was typical of the homeowners.
"I've lost four cars in two years," he said. "I have sewage damage in my basement and my home value is dropping."
He said he couldn't get insurance and he's "going further into the red."
"When I was driving here tonight and it started to rain, I had a panic attack," Rauenzahn said.
Township engineer Joseph Rogosky of Great Valley Consultants said the rain over the past year was greater than any recorded in the past 150 years.
"The storms are overwhelming the system," Rogosky said.
He said that the ground is so saturated now that even a one-inch rain could cause more flooding. Rogosky went on to say that because the Summit neighborhood sits in a small wedge between Shillington and Reading, it would be "a large scale project." He said the sewers run under buildings at the terminus in Reading, and all three municipalities would have to agree to the cost.
After hearing from more homeowners, the commissioners voted to have Great Valley Consultants study what could be done to help the residents.
Animal House
Kimberley Stulchberry, Cedar Top Road, complained that her next-door neighbor kept a pen with dogs, goats, pigs, fowl and a cow in a pen on the one-acre property that is zoned low-density residential. She said she believes that the animal waste could contaminate the wells in the neighborhood.
Township Manager Jeanne Johnston said "the neighbor was given a deadline of next week to file for a zoning variance" or the animals would have to be removed.
Also, the commissioners authorized an emergency declaration for work to begin on sewer manholes; pipe replacement near 90 Yorkshire Road and near 678 Church Road; repair of a sewer manhole in Tricorn land; and a sewer main to be relocated in Pennwyn Playground.
