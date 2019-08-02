Cyclists prepare for 3rd annual Reading Radsport Festival
READING, Pa. - Cycling, for some, is a way of life.
"The momentum, speed, crashes, elevates to a higher level than you would think," professional cyclist Ryan Dewald said.
Dewald of Berks County has spent most of his career racing around the world.
"The thrill of victory, agony (of) defeat, when you have 120 guys trying to get to the finish line first," Dewald explained.
This weekend, the pro cyclist will once again circle the streets of his hometown with "Team Skyline." He's competing in the third annual Reading Radsport Festival, which includes the West Reading Criterium.
"It really showcases some of the best racing that can be put on in the world in a criterium format," Dewald said.
He'll be racing alongside last year's winner, "Team Skyline" cyclist Adam Carr. Carr describes this race as unique.
"Winning that was just on a different level. Nothing like we've had before," Carr recalled.
Carr and Dewald have more in common than just being on the same team. They've both hit bumps in the road.
"I tore my ACL, PCL, meniscus, senior year of high school. I went from being a mountain biker to hopping on a bike," Carr said.
"I was diagnosed with type one diabetes, and climbed my way back to the top," Dewald said.
Now years later, they're giving back. Dewald, supported by Carr and his team, started a foundation called "Winning The Race With Diabetes," teaching others how to manage the disease, and encouraging them to never give up on reaching that finish line.
"By getting them on bicycles, and (inspiring) type one diabetics, that you can still race at a high level, and you can do any sport you want to," Dewald said.
It's an inspirational message he's taken around the country, and continues to push here in Berks County.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
Amanda Tobias, 37, died of natural causes Friday while residing in Exeter Township.Read More »
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident
- Fightin Phils playoff tickets go on sale Friday
- Crime Alert Berks celebrates 21st anniversary of catching criminals
- Reading girl raises more than $2,300 for retired police K9s
- Construction of roundabout on Route 183 begins
- Cyclists prepare for 3rd annual Reading Radsport Festival
Latest From The Newsroom
- Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Tractor-trailer fire, fuel leak closes Route 309 in Montco
- Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019
- Updated Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
- Updated Easton firefighter who broke fall of woman jumping from house fire continues to recover
- Health Beat: Bone scalpel gets girl back in the groove
- Red Cross to provide counselors Saturday for residents affected by police-involved shooting
- Man who died in Allentown police-involved shooting died of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
- Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident