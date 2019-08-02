Cyclists prepare for 3rd annual Reading Radsport Festival

READING, Pa. - Cycling, for some, is a way of life.

"The momentum, speed, crashes, elevates to a higher level than you would think," professional cyclist Ryan Dewald said.

Dewald of Berks County has spent most of his career racing around the world.

"The thrill of victory, agony (of) defeat, when you have 120 guys trying to get to the finish line first," Dewald explained.

This weekend, the pro cyclist will once again circle the streets of his hometown with "Team Skyline." He's competing in the third annual Reading Radsport Festival, which includes the West Reading Criterium.

"It really showcases some of the best racing that can be put on in the world in a criterium format," Dewald said.

He'll be racing alongside last year's winner, "Team Skyline" cyclist Adam Carr. Carr describes this race as unique.

"Winning that was just on a different level. Nothing like we've had before," Carr recalled.

Carr and Dewald have more in common than just being on the same team. They've both hit bumps in the road.

"I tore my ACL, PCL, meniscus, senior year of high school. I went from being a mountain biker to hopping on a bike," Carr said.

"I was diagnosed with type one diabetes, and climbed my way back to the top," Dewald said.

Now years later, they're giving back. Dewald, supported by Carr and his team, started a foundation called "Winning The Race With Diabetes," teaching others how to manage the disease, and encouraging them to never give up on reaching that finish line.

"By getting them on bicycles, and (inspiring) type one diabetics, that you can still race at a high level, and you can do any sport you want to," Dewald said.

It's an inspirational message he's taken around the country, and continues to push here in Berks County.