DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
20-year-old charged with murder.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused of shooting Otis Harris, 31, in the head with a shotgun and killing him Monday has been identified.
Armani Cortez Rhedrick, 20, of West King Street in Pottstown, is charged with First-Degree Murder and related charges in the homicide of Harris, 31, of Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Officials say it all began over a fight involving Harris' nephew, Rayshawn McKay.
Police say Rhedrick and McKay got into a fight outside of McKay's home on Scott Street minutes before Harris was shot.
McKay returned to his home bleeding from his nose and mouth and told his uncle, Harris, about the fight, the DA says.
That's when Harris went outside and three gunshots were heard by McKay and other witnesses and Rhedrick was allegedly seen carrying a long gun wrapped in a blanket before he left the scene in a car.
Three fired shotgun shells were recovered in the area of Harris' body, police say.
Rhedrick was denied bail.
