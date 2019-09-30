Deaths of Berks siblings still a mystery after autopsies

69 News

Autopsies have failed to shed new light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two children who were found unconscious inside a home in Berks County last week.

The autopsies on 4-year-old Brinley Snyder and her 8-year-old brother, Conner, were done Monday, but more forensic testing is needed to determine the cause and manner of the children's deaths, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

The children died last Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, where they were flown last Monday from a home in the 2400 block of Route 143 in Albany Township.

Investigators have declined to release much information about the case, except to say that it is an active and ongoing investigation.