Dog reported lost after deadly I-78 crash
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A dog that was in the car involved in a fatal crash on I-78 in Berks County has been reported missing.
According the Berks Dog Search Facebook group, a dog may have escaped the accident that claimed two lives on Saturday.
"Her name is Ava and she's probably very scared," according to a post on the group by Nicole Buglino. "My family was in horrific accident this morning and she was in the car, and was seen running."
The accident happened on the eastbound lanes just past Exit 40 in Greenwich Township.
Nicholas Winter, 56, and Nicolas Winter, 26, were reported killed as a result of the crash, according to a report by Pennsylvania State Police.
Lisa Winter, 55, was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit. She was transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest with unknown serious injuries.
Buglino has asked that if anyone sees the dog to not chase after it. She requests that witnesses either message her on Facebook or call her at (561) 603-9848.
You can look at Buglino's original post at the Berks Dog Search Facebook group.
