Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A dog that had been missing following a deadly crash on Interstate 78 is being reunited with her owner.

A member of the group Berks Dog Search confirmed in a post on Facebook that Eva is going home. Eva had been missing since June 29 when her family's SUV was involved in a crash in Greenwich Township. A father and son from Schuylkill County died in that crash.

The group that found Eva said the search took a team effort.