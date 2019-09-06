Dorian dogs: 3 more transported to Berks from Carolinas

READING, Pa. - More dogs displaced by Hurricane Dorian have made their way to Berks County.

Three dogs arrived at the Humane Society's shelter on North 11th Street in Reading on Friday.

The shelter said the pets are from North and South Carolina, and there could be more on the way, depending on how shelters in the south are affected by the storm.

The Humane Society said all of the dogs appear to be in pretty good health.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township has also taken in dogs and cats that were sheltered in Dorian's path.