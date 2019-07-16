Berks

Douglass Township searching for flood recovery funding

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 11:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:20 PM EDT

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Days after water rushed into Patricia Bratton's apartment in Douglass Township, she and her sister are still cleaning up.

"Because of the way the flood came in my whole apartment is flooded," Bratton said. "… I had bad carpet damage and so I have to take everything out of the apartment, put it in storage, so my landlord can come and replace the carpet."

She says she's alarmed anytime she hears storms are in the forecast.

"When it rains it just, you don't know, you never know," Bratton said.

Glendale Road remains closed due to extensive roadside damage and many hope it can be repaired using outside funding.

"We currently are working on assessment damage reports," Douglass Township Manager Kaleena Breitbarth said. "What we do is we complete them, they go to the county and from there they process everything, total everything up, and see if we can get federal funding."

Douglass Township manager Kaleena Breitbarth says there's extensive damage to multiple roads and township property like Grist Mill Road, which remains closed in addition to Ironstone Park.

"Our one park was a little bit destroyed," Breitbarth said. "We lost all of our playground equipment. Some of our benches got swept away, so it's gonna be a matter of time until we get everything fixed."

Breitbarth says the assessment process and funding response could be quicker than most people think. Residents with storm damage should contact the township.

"We're trying to get through everything as quickly as possible. If they have any issues with their house or their structure please let us know," Breitbarth said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

12:53 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 22°
  • 78%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek
Zach DeWever | 69 News

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
Yuengling

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek
69 News

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
Yuengling

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
Yuengling

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries
69 News

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
PETA

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78
PennDOT

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley
Chad Blimline | 69 News

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley

Berks detectives arrest Fleetwood man in child porn case

Berks detectives arrest Fleetwood man in child porn case

Man shot during domestic dispute in Reading; woman charged

Man shot during domestic dispute in Reading; woman charged

Peers resigns as Greater Reading Chamber Alliance president
69 News

Peers resigns as Greater Reading Chamber Alliance president

Overturned RV causes traffic headaches on Pa. Turnpike

Overturned RV causes traffic headaches on Pa. Turnpike

Police, Berks coroner called to scene of house fire in Oley
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Police, Berks coroner called to scene of house fire in Oley

Reading City Council looks to state to limit fireworks sales
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Reading City Council looks to state to limit fireworks sales

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading
COCA

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

New Rutter's store taking shape on Route 61 near Leesport
69 News

New Rutter's store taking shape on Route 61 near Leesport

Repairs to close bridge near Boyertown until after Labor Day
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Repairs to close bridge near Boyertown until after Labor Day