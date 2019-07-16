Douglass Township searching for flood recovery funding

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Days after water rushed into Patricia Bratton's apartment in Douglass Township, she and her sister are still cleaning up.

"Because of the way the flood came in my whole apartment is flooded," Bratton said. "… I had bad carpet damage and so I have to take everything out of the apartment, put it in storage, so my landlord can come and replace the carpet."

She says she's alarmed anytime she hears storms are in the forecast.

"When it rains it just, you don't know, you never know," Bratton said.

Glendale Road remains closed due to extensive roadside damage and many hope it can be repaired using outside funding.

"We currently are working on assessment damage reports," Douglass Township Manager Kaleena Breitbarth said. "What we do is we complete them, they go to the county and from there they process everything, total everything up, and see if we can get federal funding."

Douglass Township manager Kaleena Breitbarth says there's extensive damage to multiple roads and township property like Grist Mill Road, which remains closed in addition to Ironstone Park.

"Our one park was a little bit destroyed," Breitbarth said. "We lost all of our playground equipment. Some of our benches got swept away, so it's gonna be a matter of time until we get everything fixed."

Breitbarth says the assessment process and funding response could be quicker than most people think. Residents with storm damage should contact the township.

"We're trying to get through everything as quickly as possible. If they have any issues with their house or their structure please let us know," Breitbarth said.