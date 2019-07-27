Downed pole once again closes Rt. 100 in Bally, 1 person injured Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ] Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire [ + - ]

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Exactly one month after Rt. 100 in Bally was closed for nine hours due to an accident that shattered a pole and brought wires down across Rt. 100 in Bally, it happened again.

Eastern Berks Fire, Boyertown Medics and State Police from Reading were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. on Friday to an accident with injuries and entrapment in the 400 block of Main Street (Rt. 100) in Bally.

Assistant Fire Chief John Mutter reported that there were three vehicles involved with pole and wires down. In one of the vehicles, a person was confined, according to the Eastern Berks Fire department.

Fire officials used hydraulic tools to remove the driver's door and extricate the driver, who was turned over to EMS for treatment.

Fire personnel cleared debris and fluids.

Fire police from Eastern Berks, Hereford, Seisholtsville, Pennsburg and Red Hill diverted traffic for four and a half hours. While police investigated, vehicles were cleared by Berks and Montgomery towing companies. Utility companies removed wires from across the road.