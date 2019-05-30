Mount Penn in Berks without power after lightning strikes tree, pole and wires come down

MOUNT PENN, Pa. - Lightning struck a tree on North 23rd Street in Mount Penn, sparking a chain reaction.

"Two loud noises," Neighbor Tara Perry said, "… really loud, sounded like a bomb went off."

The tree damaged a power pole and sent wires crashing onto homes and cars, including some that were moving. Officials say the people inside the cars were not hurt, because the lines became inactive as they fell.

"I heard a loud tss, pop, sounded like everything tripped," Mount Penn Fire Capt. Rick Lombardo said.

Tara Perry and her family live nearby. She says it was a shock to see her husband's truck covered in wires.

"A little scary, the kids started crying," Perry said.

"I saw power came out, went over here, and a pole was on … my grandfather's truck," Perry's grandson, Aiden, said.

Neighbor Diane Dunlap is stuck outside. Power lines prevented her from going back in her house.

"I was coming home and my husband called said, 'you're not gonna be able to make it up the front steps,'" Dunlap said.

The storms also included hail that pummeled the Mertztown area, slammed into an area north of Kutztown, pounded Alsace Township, and hammered cars and trucks that couldn't find cover in Laureldale. Flooding also impacted some roads, such as Heidelberg Road in North Heidelberg Township.

Mount Penn Fire Captain Rick Lombardo said this is the worst set of storms he's seen in years.

"It's more like being in Oklahoma is how we feel now," Lombardo said.

According to Central Berks Regional Police, Met-Ed has said power could be restored anywhere from 3 p.m. Thursday to late Saturday. Previously, Met-Ed was expected to restore power by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The full post, including traffic restrictions, is below.