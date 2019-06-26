Route 100 through Bally in Berks County re-opens
A stretch of Route 100 through Berks County closed since early Wednesday morning has re-opened.
Downed wires from a wreck closed a portion of Route 100 through Bally and Washington Township in both directions. The Berks County Department of Emergency Services announced shortly before 1:15 p.m. that the road had re-opened.
