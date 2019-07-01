Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
Crashed happened Saturday in Greenwich Twp.
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege they found used syringes and other drug paraphernalia in the car of a Kentucky man accused of causing a fatal wreck along Interstate 78 in Berks County on Saturday.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Christopher A. Cornelius, of Louisville, with a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of his car hours after the wreck on I-78 in Greenwich Township. District Judge Kim Bagenstose arraigned the 41-year-old Saturday night, setting bail at $100,000.
State police with the Hamburg barracks were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash near mile marker 43 shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said Cornelius was driving east on I-78 when his Chevy Captiva crashed into the back of a Jeep Wrangler without braking, according to court records.
The collision pushed the Jeep onto the right guiderail, and it eventually plummetted about 80 feet down an embankment, according to records. Authorities report that 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and 26-year-old Nicholas Winter, both of Auburn in Schuylkill County, died after they were thrown from the rolling Jeep.
Lisa Winter, 55, was seriously injured in the wreck.
Cornelius's car continued east on the highway, stopping partially on the left shoulder and the lane lane.
When state police towed the vehicles, two syringes were seen in plain view on the driver's side of Cornelius's car, according to police. A search of the car allegedly turned up a biohazard container with mulitple used syringes, other syringes, a digital scale, elastic bands, rolling papers and two cell phones.
It's not clear from court records whether authorities suspect Cornelius was under the influence at the time of the wreck.
Cornelius remains in Berks County jail after failing to post bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 8.
